Kogi APC: Reconciliation Committee submits report

The Prince Tony Momoh-led All Progressives Congress (APC) fact-finding and reconciliation committee constituted to address contentions in the Kogi state chapter of the Party on Wednesday submitted its report at the Party’s National Secretariat. APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun had on April 17, 2017 inaugurated the five-member committee with a terms of reference to amongst others: interact with all major stakeholders of the party in Kogi state to ascertain the source, basis and depth of the hostilities; pursue a framework for establishing peace and reconciliation between all levels of the Party in the state; examine the role and actions of all individuals in the crisis and recommend necessary measures to promote party discipline and respect for order.

