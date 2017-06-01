Kogi: Court Adjourns Austin Okai’s Trial

The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has adjourned the trial of Comrade Austin Okai till 21st June, 2017.

Justice Ishaq Mohammed Sani of Court 1 Wednesday adjourned trial in the case till June 21, for judgement.

Earlier, the amended charges by the prosecutor was read to the court as they were increased from the original 13 to 14 counts.

The defence counsel, J.S. Okutepa (SAN), said the 14th count charge disclosed carries no offence known to law, “vague and not sufficient to what constitute offences in the sight of law”.

He added: “This is a criminal offence as they claim, and petition should not be written by proxy. The governor should sign the petition, submit it and come to the court of law.

“The prosecutor should not massage the ego of those in power and the individual who is alleged to have been defamed should go and complain himself to the Nigeria Police Force”.

He alleged that his client’s social media account was hacked by Kogi State government officials.

“The 14th count charges brought before this court of competent jurisdiction is not injurious, known to the law and it is too late for the prosecutor to introduce it at this stage”, said Okutepa.

He urged the judge to maintain the rights of Austin Okai, and Nigerians to point out errors and ego of people in government, pointing out that the charges submitted by the prosecution have no power to summon a witness.

“Section 37 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria states that privacy of a citizen is guaranteed and protected, so I don’t know why some overzealous aides of the governor instead of facing governance will hack into a citizen’s account,” he said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Kogi: Court Adjourns Austin Okai’s Trial appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

