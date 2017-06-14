Kogi Development Agenda calls for senator Dino’s arrest

A socio-political group, Kogi Development Agenda, KDA, has called on security operatives in the country to “immediately arrest the Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye and charge him for an unlawful assembly which led to the lives of some Nigerians”.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja over the weekend, the association’s Publicity Secretary, Isah Mohammed said the “Dino example” is capable of plunging the state into “unimaginable depth of violence if certain steps are not taken to prove no one is bigger than the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

In his words, “It is an appalling scenario for Dino Melaye, a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to gather people together, insult constituted authorities and make unfounded allegations against the Governor; caused a crisis that led to loss of lives and then still have the audacity to accuse the authorities in the state for being responsible for his actions. This is surely a litmus test for the nation’s authorities.

“Audio tapes emerged last week in which Dino purportedly confided in a friend, how he has framed up a Council administrator in the state. He also purportedly said in the tape that there will be no peace in Gaza, ostensibly referring to Kogi State. He carried out his threat, leading to loss of lives. The Kogi State Police Command has already come out with a statement, indicting the Senator.

“The next thing is to order Dino’s arrest in order to douse the fears of many that Dino is being shielded by some powerful forces in Abuja. Arresting Dino means arresting the tide of violence in Kogi State. He is already pointing accusing fingers to certain government officials, assuring that those government officials would be arrested as if he controls the operations of the Police.

“It is obvious that Dino’s action was a desperate attempt at saving his head from his imminent recall. His call for a state of emergency in Kogi State has shown the reason behind his waging violence on our dear state. He went to some designated places in Kogi West over the weekend to cause chaos. This is purely unacceptable.

“We call on the State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello to remain focused in repositioning the state. He should never join Dino in a battle of wits”.

The KDA also warned the youth not to allow themselves be pawns in the hands of politicians who are anti-poor and immoral, saying that their future is more important than the political brigandage displayed on June 12 in Lokoja.

The post Kogi Development Agenda calls for senator Dino’s arrest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

