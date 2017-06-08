Kogi driver kills wife over N2,000

A 30-year-old commercial driver from Ihima in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, identified as Garuba, has said he killed his wife, Falilat, over N2, 000 feeding money.

The couple had been married for 15 years.

Garuba said: “My wife requested for N4,000 for her to go and purchase food items. But I managed to give her N2,000 promising that the following day I will run round for the balance.

“However, she started insulting me when I insisted that she must return N500 from the N2,000 so I could use it to run around.

“Before I knew what was happening, she slapped me, which made me to be drenched in fury. I picked up a knife and stabbed her on the throat.”

Garuba, who regretted his action, asked for forgiveness and expressed concern over the health condition of their 15-year-old son.

He was paraded alongside 15 other suspects for various offences by Kogi State’s Deputy Commissioner of Police in Charge of Operations, Yahaya Abubakar, who represented the Police Commissioner.

The post Kogi driver kills wife over N2,000 appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

