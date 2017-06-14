Kogi governor to Senate: Flush out criminals from Senate

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Wednesday charged the Senate to ensure the red chamber is made up of men of high caliber, integrity and good character in order to retain its high esteem.

He made the call while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor also claimed that Senator Dino Melaye, who is representing Kogi West in the Senate, was not fit for the Senate.

He said: “You see I would rather admonish Nigerians that when a child lacks proper parental care and home upbringing, he constitutes a social menace in the society. And if the society does not take steps to check and correct such a child, he can turn into criminal and take into criminality. Then it will be left to government to check such criminality. And if government does not, such a child can cause a serious embarrassment. That is what is happening in Kogi State.

“Then talking of the Senate, let me rather admonish the Senate that it is an institution that is held on very high esteem and I think the Senate and indeed the National Assembly is made up of men of high caliber, high integrity and good character.

“I think it is necessary that the wonderful house should as matter of urgency and as a matter of fact check any social deviant that exists within them before they could be adjudged birds of the same feather. I know they are not of the same feather.”

The governor said there is no crisis in Kogi, adding that the state is living in peace.

“Projects are ongoing, we are all happy over there. Salaries are being paid as at when due and we are making serious progress,” Bello said.

The post Kogi governor to Senate: Flush out criminals from Senate appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

