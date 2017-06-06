Kogi lawmakers pass 251 resolutions in two years

SPEAKER of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam has said the current Assembly had passed a total of 251 resolutions within two years. Imam disclosed this on Monday at the special sitting to mark the closure of the second legislative session. He said the current lawmakers had tried to strengthen democratic principles […]

