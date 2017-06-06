Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi lawmakers pass 251 resolutions in two years

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SPEAKER of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Imam has said the current Assembly had passed a total of 251 resolutions within two years. Imam disclosed this on Monday at the special sitting to mark the closure of the second legislative session. He said the current lawmakers had tried to strengthen democratic principles […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.