Kogi State: Driver Stabs Wife To Death For Humiliating Him – BuzzNigeria.com
BuzzNigeria.com
Kogi State: Driver Stabs Wife To Death For Humiliating Him
KOGI STATE – The latest case of domestic violence has led to the death of a housewife, Falilat Saka at the hands of her husband, Abdulahi Garba – a driver, as the driver stabs wife in the neck. According to a report, the 36-year-old suspect was among …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
