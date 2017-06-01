Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi State University Finally Announces Resumption Date For Continuation Of 2016/2017 Session.

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The new and returning  students of the Kogi State University (KSU) are hereby informed that the management of the institution has announced the resumption date for the continuation of the 2016/2017 academic session, that was disrupted by the University academic and non-teaching staff industrial action.   The University is expected to resume for normal activities …

The post Kogi State University Finally Announces Resumption Date For Continuation Of 2016/2017 Session. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.