Kogi West Moves to Recall Melaye

•Senator Mocks them to Spell his Name Correctly on INEC Form

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



Kogi West Senatorial district on Friday stormed the office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lokoja to pick forms to commence the process of recalling Senator Dino Melaye from National Assembly just as he asked them to make sure they spell his name correctly on the INEC form.

However, Senator Dino Melaye while reacting to his recalled on Friday said “again I will continue to speak the truth till Kogi is liberated. My people no shaking at all.

“Yahaya Bello is carrying money round newspaper houses to give him front page tomorrow that Dino Melaye recall process begins.”

The leader of the protest, Mr. Muhammed Tanko who is also the Administrator of Kogi local government while addressing officials of INEC noted that all the Local Government Areas comprising Kogi West Senatorial Zone are united in their resolve to recall Senator Dino Melaye.

“We have compiled the key reasons to show the world that Senator Dino Melaye’s recall is not only long overdue, but the right thing to do in the best interests of Kogi West Senatorial Zone, Kogi State.

Hon. Tanko opined that Senator Dino persists in portraying their Senatorial Zone as hostile to the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State respectively, for no just cause and not minding the impact on them.

“Whether the appropriate authorities act or not, we the people of his constituency who are at the receiving end of his shameful deeds have run out of patience and are resolved to recall and replace him with a decent and people-oriented Senator.

“We understand the requirements of S69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 regarding the recall of such a member of the National Assembly and hereby assure everyone that Kogi Central Senatorial Zone is united in this and will achieve it.

“We hereby give the Kogi State Government notice that we are going through with this and if they will not help us, they must also not try to stop us or put obstacles in our way, in particular, everything the Law requires to be done by the Administration in Lokoja in aid of this process must be done with dispatch.

Meanwhile in swift reaction Senator Dino Melaye said, “man as daft as Yahaya Bello who do not know about transferring voters card from Abuja to Kogi or Edward Onoja who will soon be on his way to Prison want to recall the best performing Senator for the year 2016.

“Senator with the highest number of motions and bills. I have told our people to go and collect the money after all is our money.

“Governor that can’t pay salary but can sponsor rubbish. I was alarmed two days ago that this will happen. Just make sure you spell my name correctly on the INEC form.” he said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

