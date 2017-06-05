Kogi West poll: Senator demands probe of judge, Melaye – The Nation Newspaper
Kogi West poll: Senator demands probe of judge, Melaye
Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represented Kogi West for two terms, yesterday demanded a probe of the alleged telephone conversation between Justice Akon Ikpeme and Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) – his successor. Adeyemi said he sensed a foul play …
Those Asking For My Recall Are Not My Constituents – Dino Melaye
Controversial Ikpeme/Melaya audio recording: Senator Adeyemi seeks NJC, DSS investigation
