Kogi West poll: Senator demands probe of judge, Melaye – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 5, 2017


Kogi West poll: Senator demands probe of judge, Melaye
Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represented Kogi West for two terms, yesterday demanded a probe of the alleged telephone conversation between Justice Akon Ikpeme and Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West) – his successor. Adeyemi said he sensed a foul play …
