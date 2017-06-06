Kolasinac signs for Arsenal from Schalke – ESPN FC
ESPN FC
Kolasinac signs for Arsenal from Schalke
Arsenal have announced the signing of left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke on a five-year contract, the club's first addition of the summer. Kolasinac, 23, will join on a free transfer when his Schalke deal expires, having chosen Arsenal following …
