Kompany to retire after 2018 World Cup – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Kompany to retire after 2018 World Cup
The Nation Newspaper
Vincent Kompany has suggested he could retire from international duty with Belgium after the 2018 World Cup. The Manchester City captain has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent years, making just 25 Premier League appearances over the last …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!