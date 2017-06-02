Pages Navigation Menu

CAF Confederation Cup: KCCA sink Rivers United
The Eagle Online
Uganda's Kampala Capital City Authority has moved level at the top of Group A in the CAF Confederation Cup after defeating Rivers United 2-1 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium on Saturday. KCCA joined FUS Rabat (who defeated Club Africain 2-1 last night) on …
