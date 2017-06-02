Kpakor: Rivers United Can’t Afford To Lose To Uganda’s KCCA

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Moses Kpakor, has urged Rivers United to try and avoid defeat against Group A opponents KCCA of Uganda in matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Rivers United who are currently third on three points in Group A, will be guests to KCCA who also have three points but are bottom in the group.

FUS Rabat of Morocco top the group and are on three points, while Tunisia's Club Africain are second and are also on three points.

"Rivers United's group is getting very tough and that means they need to win or at least get a draw against KCCA to stand a chance of making it out of the group," Kpakor, who won the 1990 African Cup Winners Cup with BCC Lions of Gboko, told Completesportsnigeria.com. "If they lose away again and another team wins, it becomes a bit difficult.

"Also, Ugandan clubs should not pose any problem for Nigerian clubs because in history we've had the edge over them. So I don't think they should give Rivers United big problem.

"Also, Rivers United can use their experience from the CAF Champions League. Having dropped from there, I believe they must have learnt some lessons on how to play an away game."

The post Kpakor: Rivers United Can’t Afford To Lose To Uganda’s KCCA appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

