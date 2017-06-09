Kraken Enforces A Flat Withdrawal Fee for Bitcoin Transfers, Dynamic Fees Coming Soon

More and more exchanges are forcing transaction fees upon users. That is not entirely surprising by any means, though. The Bitcoin network fees are on the rise as of late. It no longer makes sense for companies to pay these costs themselves. Kraken, one of the popular exchanges, introduces a flat fee right now. Withdrawing … Continue reading Kraken Enforces A Flat Withdrawal Fee for Bitcoin Transfers, Dynamic Fees Coming Soon

The post Kraken Enforces A Flat Withdrawal Fee for Bitcoin Transfers, Dynamic Fees Coming Soon appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

