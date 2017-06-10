Pages Navigation Menu

Kraken Lowers Fixed Withdrawal Fee To 0.001 BTC due to Community Outage

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

It did not take long for the Kraken exchange to lower its Bitcoin withdrawal fees. Charging US$7 or more per transfer is way too expensive. After a lot of community backlash, the fee has now been cut in half. It is possible this number will decrease further before dynamic fees are introduced, though.  With the … Continue reading Kraken Lowers Fixed Withdrawal Fee To 0.001 BTC due to Community Outage

