Kuchezwa? How much Kenyans are paying for each ballot paper as compared to other countries in East Africa – SDE Entertainment News
|
SDE Entertainment News
|
Kuchezwa? How much Kenyans are paying for each ballot paper as compared to other countries in East Africa
SDE Entertainment News
Kenya is paying more than twice the price paid by neighbours for a ballot paper, and many times the cost of printing currency notes. At slightly over Sh20 per piece, on average, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could have …
Raila's warning to IEBC boss after he said he won't cancel ballot printing tender to Al Ghurair
Raila accuses IEBC of plotting to rig elections
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!