Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kuchezwa? How much Kenyans are paying for each ballot paper as compared to other countries in East Africa – SDE Entertainment News

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SDE Entertainment News

Kuchezwa? How much Kenyans are paying for each ballot paper as compared to other countries in East Africa
SDE Entertainment News
Kenya is paying more than twice the price paid by neighbours for a ballot paper, and many times the cost of printing currency notes. At slightly over Sh20 per piece, on average, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could have …
Raila's warning to IEBC boss after he said he won't cancel ballot printing tender to Al GhurairTUKO.CO.KE
Raila accuses IEBC of plotting to rig electionsThe Standard

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.