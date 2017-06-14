Kumuyi hols non denominational crusade in Aba

BY UGOCHUKWU ALARIBE

ABA- Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi will on Wednesday June 21, hold a one day non denominational crusade in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia state.

Briefing the media in Aba, Abia State Overseer of the Church, Pastor Damian Umeh said the crusade with the theme; “Your Hour of Supernatural Connection with the God of Great Wonders’, will hold at the Deeper Life Campground, Umugo, Aba,

Umeh further explained that the theme aptly suits the Nigeria’s present need, stressing that the programme has been designed to set free those bound by sin and powers of darkness to enjoy the flood gate of God’s blessings.

He disclosed that the Church is expecting about 150,000 participants, a slight increase from the 123,000 people who attended the last crusade at the camp ground and assured that arrangements have been put in place to ensure the success of the programme

According to him, “More than any other time, Nigerians as need supernatural connection now. Across the ten regions of the Church in the state, arrangements are on top gear to make the visit a huge success. It must be a great encounter which must be supernatural. The crusade will bring about God’s intervention in the affairs of the people of the state.It is saddening that too many people are suffering for lack of knowledge of all that God has provided in Jesus Christ.

“People should not allow denominational or other biases to prevent them from being connected to the God of great wonders. Pastor Kumuyi has been anointed for this programme, participants will receive more than double of blessings and miracles.”

He urged the people of the state that whatever may be their needs and expectations, there is God, who can grant their prayers at the event.

The post Kumuyi hols non denominational crusade in Aba appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

