Kwara CP bows out, advocates better funding for police

KWARA State Police Commissioner, Olusola Emmanuel Amore, yesterday, retired from the service of the Nigeria Police Force after 32 years. The retired commissioner of police, who had served in Edo, Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Jigawa, Benue, Enugu, Cross-Rivers and Niger, was posted to Kwara State in July, 2016. He enlisted into the force on December 30, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

