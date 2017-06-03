Kwara spent N281m on flood victims in 14 months

SPECIAL Adviser to the Kwara State Governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Alhaji Abdullahi Duro Mohammed, yesterday disclosed that the state has spent not less than N281 million on the distribution of relief materials and cash donation to the flood victims in the last 14 months. Mohammed, who spoke to Nigerian Pilot in Ilorin, said the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

