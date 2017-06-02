Kwara women cry out over marginalisation

WOMEN from Kwara North senatorial district yesterday cried out over alleged marginalisation in political appointments in the state. They alleged that they were lagging and left behind in political appointments, pointing out that they had qualified and competent women that were capable of discharging political office duties effectively and efficiently. The All Progressives Congress Kwara […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

