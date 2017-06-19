Kwesi Botchway Committee Presents NDC Election Defeat Report – Peace FM Online
Kwesi Botchway Committee Presents NDC Election Defeat Report
The 13-member committee set up by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to probe its defeat in the 2016 election, has presented its findings to the National Executive Council (NEC) today, June 19, 2017. As part of its recommendations, the committee …
