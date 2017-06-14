Kylian Mbappe Confirms Real Madrid Have Wanted Him Since He Was 14

Kylian Mbappe underlined his considerable potential against England last night and after the game admitted he will have to “sort” through his offers this summer.

The Daily Mail claims Arsenal and Real Madrid are preparing bids for the striker, who helped France to a 3-2 win over England.

“We are going away with the family and we will think about what’s going to happen,” Mbappe said.

“We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I’m under contract with a club, I’m not free. We will see what’s happening.”

And on the interest from Real Madrid, he added: “They have been trying to recruit me since I was 14.

The post Kylian Mbappe Confirms Real Madrid Have Wanted Him Since He Was 14 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

