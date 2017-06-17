Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid in transfer meeting – Metro
|
Metro
|
Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid in transfer meeting
Metro
Kylian Mbappe has told Monaco that he wants to join Real Madrid either this summer or next year, according to reports in Spain. The 18-year-old met with Monaco's hierarchy earlier this week to discuss his future having attracted interest from several …
Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid: Man Utd also keen – report
Kylian Mbappe is NOT worth £120m, insists Eric Abidal as world's best clubs target Monaco's teen sensation
Former Barcelona Defender Eric Abidal Gives Verdict on Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!