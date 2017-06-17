Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid in transfer meeting – Metro

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid in transfer meeting
Metro
Kylian Mbappe has told Monaco that he wants to join Real Madrid either this summer or next year, according to reports in Spain. The 18-year-old met with Monaco's hierarchy earlier this week to discuss his future having attracted interest from several
Kylian Mbappe tells Monaco he wants to join Real Madrid: Man Utd also keen – reportDaily Star
Kylian Mbappe is NOT worth £120m, insists Eric Abidal as world's best clubs target Monaco's teen sensationMirror.co.uk
Former Barcelona Defender Eric Abidal Gives Verdict on Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe90min
The Punch –SBS – The World Game –Football365.com –The Sport Review
all 78 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.