KZN: R104 million heroin bust
iAfrica.com
KZN: R104 million heroin bust
iAfrica.com
Heroin in bag-loads found within the vehicle stopped by KZN police at Kosi Bay Port of Entry. Credit: Supplied. Members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) organised crime unit in Kwazulu-Natal have arrested three men in possession and with …
