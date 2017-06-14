L5Lab to partner FG on forthcoming #PEBECHack

L5Lab has announced its partnership with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) for the first edition of the #PEBECHack, an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria that aims to keep ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) accountable through technology.

This initiative is aligned with L5Lab’s vision to make African businesses and economies at par with the world’s best.Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is the chairman of PEBEC, explained that #PebecHack is “bringing together techies in a Hackathon to develop a solution for tracking reforms and getting public feedback and for enabling the public to complain directly about government agencies that are making doing business difficult.”

L5Lab is providing prize money of N1 million for the 1st prize winner, N300, 000 for the 2nd place and N200, 000 for 3rd place. L5Lab’s senior developers will also provide mentorship and technology support to ensure the winning solution is upgraded to be of world class standard suitable to be used by government and the Nigerian public.

L5Lab founder, Chika Nwobi, said: “we are excited about this opportunity for the Nigerian software development community to show what we know they can do by producing really creative solutions that can help us really hold government accountable to serve us.

The Chief Technical Officer at L5 Lab, Jospeh Abah, also commented that “the initiative would help to reveal the powerful capabilities of our young people and help the government see how they are a key component to fighting corruption”

According to a statement by Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC):“#PEBECHack will bring together various teams to compete for the development of a tool that will promote accountability, performance tracking and transparency among key MDAs crucial to the success of Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business reforms.”

L5Lab is a venture development firm that has incubated successful businesses like Jobberman, Cheki, Kamdora, Pass.NG, Oya and Betazoo. L5 Lab focuses its company building efforts on finding and developing great leadership teams and backing them to build businesses at par with the world’s best.

