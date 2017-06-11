Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

LA Galaxy set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

LA Galaxy is set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Manchester United confirmed the release of the player This report was made known by Spanish paper Marca, who say the former Barcelona striker will seal a switch to the MLS after his one-year stint at Old Trafford. Ibrahimovic is set to miss the rest of 2017 …

The post LA Galaxy set to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.