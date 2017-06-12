Labour Leaders Task FG On Ailing Firms’ Revival – The Tide
|
Labour Leaders Task FG On Ailing Firms' Revival
The Tide
Some labour leaders have advised the Federal Government to revive ailing manufacturing industries to boost the economy and create huge job opportunities. The labour leaders, who spoke with newsmen in separate interviews last week in Lagos, said that …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!