Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Labour Leaders Vow to Take Action on Sacked TVC Workers

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Labour leaders on Saturday described the sack of 145 workers by Continental Broadcast Services Limited (CBS) as a national embarassment. CBS is the owner of Television Continental (TVC) and Radio Continental. Labour leaders who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos condemned the mass lay-off. Deji Elumoye, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists […]

The post Labour Leaders Vow to Take Action on Sacked TVC Workers appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.