Labour minister inaugurates committee on ILC

TOWARDS ensuring that Nigeria is effectively represented and maximally harness the gains of the 106th International Labour Conference, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has inaugurated the membership of the various committees to articulate the country’s position at the 2017 International Labour Conference in Geneva Switzerland. During the inauguration of the committee […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

