Labour seeks reinstatement of Anohu-Amazu, as PenCom DG

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ORGANISED Labour has said the recent appointment of Funso Doherty as Director-General of the National Pension Commission, PenCom, by the Acting President as replacement for Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman will further lead to crisis of confidence in the leadership of PenCom.

Speaking through the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers, NUTGTWN, Labour contended that the best way out of the logjam is for the Federal Government to return to due process by recalling the former Director General, Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, to complete her tenure in accordance with the Pension Reform Act 2014.

In a statement by the President and General Secretary of the union, John Adaji and Issa Aremu, respectively, labour said: “As an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a critical stakeholder in the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), we are concerned with recent developments in the pension industry. The Labour market institution like the National Pension Commission is a specialized field that should not be a place for political appointees.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the acting president to address the controversy following the abrupt termination of the appointment of the former Director General of PenCom, Mrs. Chinelo Amohu-Amazu. However the recent appointment of Funso Doherty by the Acting President as the replacement of Dikko Aliyu Abdulrahman will further lead to crisis of confidence in the leadership of PenCom.

“The best way is for the Federal Government to return to due process by recalling the former Director General Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu to complete her tenure in accordance with the Pension Reform Act 2014.”

