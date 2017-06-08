Pages Navigation Menu

Labour to Al-Makura: We’ll suspend strike if you prioritise workers’ rights

Posted on Jun 8, 2017

Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, have declared that they are ready to suspend the strike action embarked upon by workers in Nasarawa State if the state government prioritises their welfare and rights. This position was contained in a letter jointly singed by the General Secretaries of the NLC and TUC, […]

