Lady Cons Seven Men out of Over £100,000, Faces Jail

One Grace Akintaro, 24 is facing jail-term in the UK after she was convicted of fraud by false representation, having conned seven men out of over £100,000 in an elaborate romance scam She pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud at Woolwich crown court on Monday, stating that someone masterminded the whole fraud. “I was naive […]

