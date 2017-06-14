Pages Navigation Menu

Lady Cons Seven Men out of Over £100,000, Faces Jail

One Grace Akintaro, 24 is facing jail-term in the UK after she was convicted of fraud by false representation, having conned seven men out of over £100,000 in an elaborate romance scam She pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud at Woolwich crown court on Monday, stating that someone masterminded the whole fraud. “I was naive […]

