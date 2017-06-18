Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady kills cousin over man they are both in love with

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A beautiful young lady, identified as Brittany Seymour, has been murdered by her cousin over a man they are both in love with. It was gathered that Seymour was reportedly killed at a club where she ran into her cousin, Dannisha Green. It was discovered that the 22-year-old lady had a fight with her cousin …

The post Lady kills cousin over man they are both in love with appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.