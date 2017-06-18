Lady kills cousin over man they are both in love with

A beautiful young lady, identified as Brittany Seymour, has been murdered by her cousin over a man they are both in love with. It was gathered that Seymour was reportedly killed at a club where she ran into her cousin, Dannisha Green. It was discovered that the 22-year-old lady had a fight with her cousin …

The post Lady kills cousin over man they are both in love with appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

