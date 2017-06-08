Lafarge seeks N140b to reduce debts, currency exposure – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Lafarge seeks N140b to reduce debts, currency exposure
Guardian (blog)
Group Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer; Lafarge Africa Plc, Michel Puchercos (right); Chairman, Mobolaji Balogun and company secretary, Uzoma Uja at the Lafarge shareholder forum in Lagos. Lafarge Africa Plc has announced that the N140 …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!