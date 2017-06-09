Lafarge shareholders seek diversity in Board restructuring – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Lafarge shareholders seek diversity in Board restructuring
SHAREHOLDERS of Lafarge Africa Plc have urged the company to ensure that there is diversity and enough geographical spread in the proposed board restructuring, even as they approved the plan by the company to raise N140 billion through Rights Issue.

