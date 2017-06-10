Boko Haram slit villagers’ throats in revenge killings – News24
Boko Haram slit villagers' throats in revenge killings
Kano – Boko Haram have slit the throats of four Nigerian villagers in revenge for the arrest of a senior member of the jihadist group, residents told AFP on Friday. Ten gunmen on motorbikes stormed the northeastern Cameroonian border village of …
