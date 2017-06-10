Lafiya Dole: Court Martial sentences soldier to Death for Killing Boko Haram Terrorist

Delivering judgment, President of the Court , Brigadier General Olusegun Adeniyi disclosed the sentence of reduction in rank from Sergeant to Private in 2 count charges for Sgt Samuel Balanga who is convicted for desertion and miscellaneous offences. Similarly, the court sentenced Private Chima Samuel who was convicted for aiding and abetting murder of a minor Yakubu Isah in Maiduguri to 15 years imprisonment.

Lance Corporal Hilary Joel who was convicted for murder of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist in Damboa was sentenced to death. Also Corporal Aliu Audu who was charged for assault was reduced to the rank of Private.

A statement confirming the sentences, signed by Lt. Col Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director Army Public Relations said, “ Trooper Sunday Ogwuche who was convicted for stealing and unlawful possession of 641 rounds of 7.62mm Special was sentenced to 2 years and 5 years imprisonment.

The representative of the National Human Rights Commission present in court, Barr Jumai Usman Mshelia who is the Commission Acting Zonal Coordinator in Borno State commended the Nigerian Army for the transparency in the trial of the a accused soldiers .