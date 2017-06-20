Lagos Accuses Parents, Teachers Of Abdicating Roles To Social Media

By ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner For Establishments, Training and Pensions, Dr. Akintola, Benson has accused parents and teachers of abdication their roles to inculcate good moral values in children and youths to ideas on the social media.

Benson who made this known while speaking at the Annual Leadership Lecture with theme, “Becoming an Uncompromising Leader of Positive Impact of Values and Integrity” at Dansol High School in Lagos said the trend has made the societies become less cohesive, honourable and less assured of a glorious future.

He said since nature abhors a vacuum, competing and less noble ideas peddled on the Social Media and the streets gain now have firm roots in the minds of children and youths.

The commissioner stressed that their minds are impressionable such that parents, teachers and the society at large have a unique and valuable opportunity to play.

He expressed delight at the efforts of Dansol High School to go the extra mile in molding today’s youths into the leaders of tomorrow with values and integrity.

He said, “This year’s theme bears a very relevant message for the current Nigerian society. We seem to be bereft of leaders to whom our youths can look.

“The best of our leaders is tainted with deeds and failings that do not encourage our youths to appreciate the place of values and integrity in an individual’s character and in the society as a whole. I urge our youths to choose the path of integrity as they pursue their life’s journey.”

The post Lagos Accuses Parents, Teachers Of Abdicating Roles To Social Media appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

