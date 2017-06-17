Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos APC Primaries: Party spokesman warns against candidates’ imposition

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Politics

Mr Abayomi Adesanya, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has warned leaders of the party in Lagos against imposing candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in the state. The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has fixed July 22 for the chairmanship and councillorship elections in the 20 local…

