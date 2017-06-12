Pages Navigation Menu

Lagos big boy, Pretty Mike gives ladies another relationship advice

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike took to his Instagram to advice ladies to always use their heads and not their hearts when it comes to relationships. According to him, never be naive with a man until you trust him. Read below…   “LADIES, KEEP YOUR HEAD! . Smart ladies don’t enter relationships with their hearts, …

Hello. Add your message here.