‘Lagos Committed To Implementing Child-Friendly Policies’

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode at the weekend said the state government is committed to implementing child- friendly policies, even as she expressed optimism that there was greater hope ahead for the Nigerian Child.

Mrs. Ambode, who spoke at the celebration of the 2017 International Day of the African Child, organized by the African Women Lawyers’ Association in Alausa, Ikeja, said that though there were subsisting challenges facing the children in some areas, there were sufficient reasons to believe in the realization of the 2030 continental agenda for sustainable development of the African child.

She said that since the annual celebration of the day began in 1991, marginal successes had been recorded in overall improvement of circumstances around the children across Africa, noting that the Lagos State Government was working hard to remove all impediments in the way of their happiness and fulfillment.

“The theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Accelerating Protection, Empowerment And Equal Opportunity For Children In Africa By 2030’, gives the needed reassurance, that our country is at work on the great agenda, to take the children to where they ought to be.

“Lagos State has continued to open employment opportunities for children through education and sports. Inter-school sports competitions have been re-introduced among primary and secondary schools. This is intended to catch them young for sporting glory, and expose them to global opportunities for fame, wealth and fulfillment”, she stressed.

The Governor’s wife, who listed other child-friendly achievements of the State Government to include the passage of the Child Right Law, family courts and inter-school sports competition promised that the government would do more to get fulfillment for children in the state.

She commended the African Women Lawyers’ Association for their efforts and called on forward-looking bodies and NGOs, to partner the State Government to improve the welfare of children

