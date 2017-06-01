Lagos council poll: 86 candidates emerge at PPA primary

The Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on Wednesday conducted its primary which saw 86 chairmanship and councillorship candidates emerge for the July 22 council poll in Lagos State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the candidates emerged through consensus after party members present endorsed their candidature through voice votes. The primary, which produced…

The post Lagos council poll: 86 candidates emerge at PPA primary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

