Lagos council polls: PDP faction announces alliance with LP

The Moshood Salvador-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has announced an alliance with the Labour Party (LP) for the July 22 council polls. Salvador, who belongs to the Ahmed Makarfi faction of the PDP, made the announcement at a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday. He said that the alliance was a temporary arrangement, and that all PDP candidates for the polls would contest on the LP platform.

