Lagos FA presents scorecard and ‘game changer’

All roads will lead to the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos on Wednesday as the

Executive Board of the Lagos State Football Association presents its scorecard of the

past six football seasons.

Tagged ‘Public Presentation of Ekofootball Review’, the event has been scheduled

to kick off at the Muson Centre at 11 am, after the annual congress of the Lagos State

Football Association that will hold at the FA’s office at the Onikan Stadium.

“It is the account of our stewardship. We feel a responsibility to avail stakeholders of

the game in Lagos State the full account of what we have been doing over the past

six seasons, and to take on board criticisms and suggestions. We have also invited a

number of Nigerian Football stakeholders from outside Lagos to come and witness

what we are doing,” Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman of the Lagos State Football

Association and NFF 1st Vice President told thenff.com.

Akinwunmi said further: “We would like to share this assessment with all of our sponsors,

potential partners, colleagues and stakeholders who play important roles

in administering and promoting the growth of football. The assessment attempts to

describe our performance and capacity.

“The support of stakeholders will not only assist us to grow but also encourage us in

our future plans for a robust and sustainable football development pathway.

“In addition, there will be a brief report of “WHAT NEXT”, a Mega Project described

as an Ekofootball Game Changer that will kick off in August 2017.”

