Lagos First Lady Advocates Women Empowerment

The First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has admonished women on the need to seek economic empowerment. According to her, empowerment will guarantee stable income, which will enable them to be focused and committed to their most cherished ideals.

She disclosed these at the recently concluded All Sisters Regional Conference of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 19, Ogba, Lagos, which was themed ‘Occupy Till I Come’.

She advised women not to entirely depend on their husbands for survival, noting that having sustainable source of income will also make them better Christians.

She likened the gathering with the day of the Pentecost, when the disciples gathered to seek the face of the Lord and were baptised with the Holy Spirit, saying “we are also humbly gathered here, to seek the counsel of God on many issues, with a firm conviction that our merciful God will give us direction.”

While referring to the theme of the Conference, ‘Occupy Till I Come’, she said “this statement is neither a suggestion nor an advice but a definite instruction to us. It is a charge that conveys enormous responsibilities on us as children of the Most High.”

She urged the women, as true children of God, “to occupy till He comes so that when He finally arrives, we will not be found wanting like the servants that buried his talent.”

Wife of the Pastor-in-Charge of Region 19, Pastor Helen Oyitso said the programme was aimed at refocusing the women as individuals and as a group.

The Conference also provided opportunity for free health screening for over 1000 members.

