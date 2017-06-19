Lagos IPAC to strengthen inter party harmony

The Lagos State chapter of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has constituted a committee to strengthen harmony among registered political parties in the state. State chairman of the council, Mr Kola Ajayi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday. He said the six -man committee (Technical Committee) was constituted at the council’s general assembly on Friday.

