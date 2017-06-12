Lagos L/G election: Bus conductors urged to vote massively

Bus Conductors Association of Nigeria (BCAN) on Monday urged its members to massively participate in the forthcoming local government election in Lagos State. BCAN President, Mr Israel Adeshola made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja. He called on all conductors in the state to ensure that they obtained their voter cards which, saying it was their only access to vote during the election.

