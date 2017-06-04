Lagos LG Polls: Afikuyomi urges support for APC candidates

Chairman, State Election Committee 2017 of the All Progressives Congress, APC Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi on Sunday called on Lagosians to rally round candidates of the party for the forthcoming local council elections. Afikuyomi who made this appeal at the weekend also particularly commended the losers in therecently concluded primaries. He said, “Those who have not emerged this time also deserve commendation for their courage to step forward and contest.

