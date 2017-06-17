Lagos, Nigerian govt plan festival to help Africans in diaspora trace roots

The festival would be a replica of the 1977 Festival of Arts and Culture.

The post Lagos, Nigerian govt plan festival to help Africans in diaspora trace roots appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

